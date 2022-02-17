USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

NYSE USAC opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -477.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

