ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALJJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. ALJ Regional has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.67 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

