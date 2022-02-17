Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,981 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,808,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

