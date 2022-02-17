Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG opened at $59.51 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.