Capital World Investors Has $161.21 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929,410 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $161,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

