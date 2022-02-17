Capula Management Ltd Buys 562 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

