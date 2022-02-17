Centiva Capital LP Has $710,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

NASDAQ CME opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

