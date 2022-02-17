Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

