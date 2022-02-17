Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $228.31 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,537.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

