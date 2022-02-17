Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $226,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011 in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $788.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $826.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $723.11 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

