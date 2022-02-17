Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 11,580 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Astronics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

