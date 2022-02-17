Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

