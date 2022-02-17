Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

