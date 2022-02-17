Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $226.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $232.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

