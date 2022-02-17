CNH Partners LLC Sells 52,998 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,998 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.