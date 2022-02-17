CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEC. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
OceanTech Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.
