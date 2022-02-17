United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

