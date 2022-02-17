United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.