Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

