First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

FM opened at C$34.76 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.22. The stock has a market cap of C$24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FM. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.84.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

