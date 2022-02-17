FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 99.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.26.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.