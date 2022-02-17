Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.