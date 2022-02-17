CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000.
Shares of GACQ stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.
Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.
