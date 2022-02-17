CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

