CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Shares of NYSE IACC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.