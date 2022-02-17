Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

THFF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

