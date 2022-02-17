CNH Partners LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSR stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.