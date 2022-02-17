SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0-176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.18 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

