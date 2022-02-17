Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $870,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.48 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

