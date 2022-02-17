Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $944,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unitil by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unitil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Unitil Company Profile
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
