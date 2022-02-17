Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,604 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Masco by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 62.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after buying an additional 145,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

