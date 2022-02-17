United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $295,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.42 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.90. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

