7,976 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.
In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
