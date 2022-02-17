7,976 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.