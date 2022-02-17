NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NVA opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.05.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.