CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

CSX has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

CSX stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CSX by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

