The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

