The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
