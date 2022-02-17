Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $46.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

HUN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.