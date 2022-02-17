Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $46.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

HUN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

