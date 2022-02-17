HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HPK opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

