Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 894 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

