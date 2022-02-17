Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.17% of Illumina worth $106,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $333.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

