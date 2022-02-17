Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stake Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,578. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.