Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE MTOR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.