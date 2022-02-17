Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,363 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $353,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

