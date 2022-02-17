Equifax Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $221.73 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average of $266.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Equifax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

