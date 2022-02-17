Man Group plc Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,867 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 956,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

