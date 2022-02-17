Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 81,744 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.81 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

