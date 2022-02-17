Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE L opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.