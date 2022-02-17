The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,819,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

COO stock opened at $401.29 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

