California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

