Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $133,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

