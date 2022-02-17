Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 200,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in OLO were worth $146,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,662.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.